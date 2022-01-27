Challenge to Indiana University vaccine mandate nixed again

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal appeals court is letting Indiana University keep its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for students in place, dealing another legal blow to a lawsuit challenging it.
The Chicago-based 7th Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling Tuesday that declared the lawsuit moot since seven of the eight students who sued the university had been granted religious exemptions and the other has withdrawn as a student.
Federal judges all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court have rejected efforts to block the mandate.
An attorney for the students said the newest ruling wasn’t on the merits of the lawsuit and he planned to continue pursuing it.
