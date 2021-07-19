Federal judge rules in favor of IU's COVID-19 vaccine requirement

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University's COVID-19 vaccine requirement remains in place after a federal judge upheld the school's mandate early Monday.

U.S. District Court Judge Damon R. Leichty denied a request for an injunction against the policy after eight IU students argued the vaccine mandate violates the 14th Amendment and Indiana's new law forbidding "vaccine passports."

“The Fourteenth Amendment permits Indiana University to pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty, and staff," Leichty wrote in his opinion.

In May, IU announced that all students, faculty and staff must be fully vaccinated by Aug. 15 or when they return to campus after Aug. 1, whichever is earlier.

Vaccine exemptions will be given for those with doctor-authorized medical conditions and for those with documented religious objections.

"A ruling from the federal court has affirmed Indiana University’s COVID-19 vaccination plan designed for the health and well-being of our students, faculty and staff," a statement from IU said. "We appreciate the quick and thorough ruling which allows us to focus on a full and safe return. We look forward to welcoming everyone to our campuses for the fall semester."

The vaccine mandate affects all IU campuses.

