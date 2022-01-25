Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus NewsCOVID-19 Education

Actions

Indiana schools report more than 16,300 students tested positive for COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV Photo
Indiana will soon have a COVID-19 school data base
Teacher creates national database of Covid-19-related school closures
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 07:52:57-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools set another new record for COVID-19 cases reported in a single week, according to numbers reported Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

The most recent update includes 16,337 COVID-19 cases among students, 1,219 newly reported cases in teachers and 1,603 among other staff members.

About 2,900 of the student cases dated back several weeks.

Monday's student count was an increase of about 850 since last week when IDOH said 15,485 children tested positive for the virus.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.

RELATED | ‘They want to be here.’ Indiana schools face ongoing challenges among COVID-19 surge

Since the beginning of the school year, 100,624 students, 6,582 teachers and 9,346 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

The 7-day average for cases remains at a pandemic-high of more than 14,000, while more than 3,100 Hoosiers were hospitalized as of Monday's update.

Click here to see the state's schools dashboard.

TOP STORIES: Florida couple left homeless after leasing a home | Suspect in rapper Young Dolph's murder captured at a truckstop in Brazil | Indiana bill would ban providers from discouraging ivermectin for COVID-19 | Indiana bill would require state to track teacher injuries | 14 years ago: Hovey Street murders shocked Indianapolis

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!