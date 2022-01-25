Indiana schools report more than 16,300 students tested positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools set another new record for COVID-19 cases reported in a single week, according to numbers reported Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

The most recent update includes 16,337 COVID-19 cases among students, 1,219 newly reported cases in teachers and 1,603 among other staff members.

About 2,900 of the student cases dated back several weeks.

Monday's student count was an increase of about 850 since last week when IDOH said 15,485 children tested positive for the virus.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.

Since the beginning of the school year, 100,624 students, 6,582 teachers and 9,346 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state continues to experience a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the omicron variant.

The 7-day average for cases remains at a pandemic-high of more than 14,000, while more than 3,100 Hoosiers were hospitalized as of Monday's update.

