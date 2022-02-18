Indiana University to make masks optional at all campuses

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana University announced Friday that masks will be optional at all campuses beginning March 4.
The change means people will no longer be required to wear masks in classrooms, residence halls, dining spaces, building common areas and IU athletics venues., according to a news release.
The university will continue to require masks in health care settings and research spaces.
IU has campuses in Bloomington, Indianapolis, Richmond, Kokomo, Gary, South Bend, New Albany, Fort Wayne and Columbus.
The school will continue distributing N95 and KN95 masks.
Purdue University also announced this week that masks would become optional in most indoor spaces on Friday at its West Lafayette campus.
