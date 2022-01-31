Nearly 14,000 more Indiana students tested positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana schools reported nearly 14,000 COVID-19 cases last week, according to numbers reported Monday by the Indiana Department of Health.

The most recent update includes 13,983 COVID-19 cases among students, 838 cases among teachers and 1,211 among other staff members. Some cases dated back several weeks.

Monday's student count represented a decrease of 2,354 since last week when IDOH said 16,337 children tested positive for the virus.

The state updates its dashboard of COVID-19 statistics in schools each Monday.

Since the beginning of the school year, 114,576 students, 7,424 teachers and 10,551 staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.