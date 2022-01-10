COVID-19 vaccines, tests available Monday in Downtown Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 vaccines and tests will be offered Monday in Downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Marion County Public Health Department and the College Football Playoff Host Committee partnered to host the event that will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday on the north side of Washington Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets.

The vaccine clinic will offer initial and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people ages 12 and older, along with the Johnson & Johnson shot for those ages 18 and older, according to a news release from the health department.

People receiving a second or booster dose should bring their vaccine card or a photo of their card. Minors under the age of 18 will require parental or guardian consent.

COVID-19 rapid testing will also be offered at the Marion County Public Health Department's mobile unit.