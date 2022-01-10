Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndiana Coronavirus News

Actions

COVID-19 vaccines, tests available Monday in Downtown Indianapolis

items.[0].image.alt
Provided by Marion County Public Health Department
The new Marion County Public Health Department mobile unit offers COVID-19 vaccines and tests.
MCPHD New Mobile Unit 2022 (2).jpg
Posted at 9:33 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 09:33:26-05

INDIANAPOLIS — COVID-19 vaccines and tests will be offered Monday in Downtown Indianapolis ahead of the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.

The Marion County Public Health Department and the College Football Playoff Host Committee partnered to host the event that will take place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday on the north side of Washington Street between Pennsylvania and Meridian streets.

The vaccine clinic will offer initial and booster doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for people ages 12 and older, along with the Johnson & Johnson shot for those ages 18 and older, according to a news release from the health department.

People receiving a second or booster dose should bring their vaccine card or a photo of their card. Minors under the age of 18 will require parental or guardian consent.

COVID-19 rapid testing will also be offered at the Marion County Public Health Department's mobile unit.

TOP STORIES: Virginia man charged $600 after being stuck in traffic mess | These are the 700 personalized license plates the Indiana BMV rejected in 2021 | Former Marion County Prosecutor Carl Brizzi dies at age 53 | 40% of COVID-19 ICU patients at Riley hospital are spending time on ventilator | Man rescued from retention pond on Indy’s south side in critical condition

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download our app!