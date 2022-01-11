Fishers Health Department doing priority COVID-19 testing for students, staff of local schools

FISHERS — The Fishers Health Department says it will give priority access for COVID PCR testing to students and staff of all Fishers-based schools as of Monday, Jan. 10.

The Fishers testing site will be open at the following times for school-based testing:

Monday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 3 - 5 p.m.

Tuesday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Wednesday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 3 - 5 p.m.

Thursday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Friday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 2 - 4 p.m.

Saturday 12 - 2 p.m.

The Department says December 2021 was its highest month of cases ever, with 3,184 known cases.

To register and for more information, click here.