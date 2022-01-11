Watch
Fishers Health Department doing priority COVID-19 testing for students, staff of local schools

Cornelius Hocker
On Dec. 27, 2021, people waited on COVID-19 testing at the Fishers Health Dept. throughout the day.
COVID-19 testing site in Fishers
Posted at 10:25 PM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 22:25:21-05

FISHERS — The Fishers Health Department says it will give priority access for COVID PCR testing to students and staff of all Fishers-based schools as of Monday, Jan. 10.

The Fishers testing site will be open at the following times for school-based testing:

Monday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 3 - 5 p.m.
Tuesday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Wednesday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 3 - 5 p.m.
Thursday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Friday 7:30 - 9 a.m. and 2 - 4 p.m.
Saturday 12 - 2 p.m.

The Department says December 2021 was its highest month of cases ever, with 3,184 known cases.

To register and for more information, click here.

