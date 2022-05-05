Four performances of 'Matilda' in Carmel canceled due to COVID-19 cases

CARMEL — Multiple cases of COVID-19 have forced the Civic Theatre in Carmel to cancel the next four performances of "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical."

Additional details about the cancelations haven't been released, but four performances still appear to be scheduled next week.

The show opened on April 29 and is scheduled to close on May 14.

According to the theatre's website, the performances start at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday.