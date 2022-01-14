Indiana reports 16,563 new positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 75 additional COVID-19 deaths and 16,563 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 19,393 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,410,021 total positive cases.

A total of 730 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 4,041 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,595,122.

An additional 76,546 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 17,370,508 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

3,451 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

38% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 52% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 10% of ICU beds are available.

16.4% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 20.1% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 63.5% of ventilators are available.