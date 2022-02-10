Watch
Indiana reports 30 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,969 positive cases on Thursday

WRTV
Coronavirus in Indiana
Posted at 5:09 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 17:09:06-05

INDIANAPOLIS — On Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 30 additional COVID-19 deaths and 2,969 more positive cases.

Since the pandemic began, 21,191 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Indiana and there have been 1,661,563 total positive cases.

A total of 837 probable COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the pandemic began.

IDOH reported 2,537 newly fully vaccinated people, bringing the total number of fully vaccinated people to 3,662,016.

An additional 32,865 COVID-19 tests have been administered, according to IDOH. A total of 18,587,795 tests for COVID-19 have been given since the pandemic began.

2,036 COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized, according to data from IDOH.

21.3% of ICU beds in the state are being used for COVID-19 patients and 62.4% of the ICU beds are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 16.3% of ICU beds are available.

6.2% of ventilators are being used for COVID-19 patients and 16.7% of ventilators are being used for non-COVID-19 patients, according to IDOH. 77.1% of ventilators are available.

