Colts: Ballard and Steichen Will Return for 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — The Colts finished off their 2025 regular season with a 7th-straight loss on Sunday. The 38-30 result at Houston left the Colts with an 8-9 record and out of the playoffs for a 5th-straight season.

Despite the struggles over the past couple of months, the team has already made the decision to bring back Head Coach Shane Steichen and General Manager Chris Ballard for 2026.

For Steichen it will be his 4th season leading the team from the sideline. GM Ballard will be going into his 10th year in the Colts' front office.

Team Owner and CEO Carlie-Irsay Gordon will address the media about those decisions on Monday afternoon.