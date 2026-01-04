Bloomington boil water advisory issued after main break

BLOOMINGTON — Several homes in Bloomington are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break that caused pressure to drop below safe levels.

The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday morning unless otherwise notified by city officials.

Impacted addresses:



317 E Allen Street

804 S Grant Street

815 S Grant Street

817 S Grant Street

900 S Grant Street

901 S Grant Street

910 S Grant Street

916 S Henderson Street

316 E Dodds Street

402 E Dodds Street

311 E Dixie Street

406 E Dixie Street

408 E Dixie Street

410 E Dixie Street

502 E Dixie Street

501 E Dixie Street

503 E Dixie Street

504 E Dixie Street

505 E Dixie Street

528 E Dixie Street

920 S Dunn Street

921 S Dunn Street

403 E Dixie Street

319 E Dixie Street

401 E Dixie Street

312 E Dixie Street

821 S Lincoln Street

An updated list can be found by clicking here.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires a boil water advisory to be issued when water main pressure drops below 20 PSI, which occurred during the break.

During the advisory, residents should boil all water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for at least two minutes before use.

Once water pressure returns to normal, residents should immediately run cold water until clear water flows from the faucet.