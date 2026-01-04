Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Bloomington boil water advisory issued after main break

BLOOMINGTON — Several homes in Bloomington are under a boil water advisory due to a water main break that caused pressure to drop below safe levels.

The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Monday morning unless otherwise notified by city officials.

Impacted addresses:

  • 317 E Allen Street
  • 804 S Grant Street
  • 815 S Grant Street
  • 817 S Grant Street
  • 900 S Grant Street
  • 901 S Grant Street
  • 910 S Grant Street
  • 916 S Henderson Street
  • 316 E Dodds Street
  • 402 E Dodds Street
  • 311 E Dixie Street
  • 406 E Dixie Street
  • 408 E Dixie Street
  • 410 E Dixie Street
  • 502 E Dixie Street
  • 501 E Dixie Street
  • 503 E Dixie Street
  • 504 E Dixie Street
  • 505 E Dixie Street
  • 528 E Dixie Street
  • 920 S Dunn Street
  • 921 S Dunn Street
  • 403 E Dixie Street
  • 319 E Dixie Street
  • 401 E Dixie Street
  • 312 E Dixie Street
  • 821 S Lincoln Street

An updated list can be found by clicking here.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management requires a boil water advisory to be issued when water main pressure drops below 20 PSI, which occurred during the break.

During the advisory, residents should boil all water used for drinking, cooking and oral hygiene for at least two minutes before use.

Once water pressure returns to normal, residents should immediately run cold water until clear water flows from the faucet.

