Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett tests positive for COVID-19, says he has mild symptoms

Photo by: Channel-16, City of Indianapolis.
Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett speaks Monday to City-County Council.
Posted at 10:24 PM, Apr 17, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced Sunday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the mayor he is currently isolating at home and will continue to quarantine per CDC guidelines.

Mayor Hogsett says he has both his vaccines and his booster shot and has experienced only minor symptoms of the virus.

“After experiencing mild symptoms, I took an at-home test and tested positive for COVID-19," said Mayor Hogsett. “Thanks to my vaccine and booster shot, I am experiencing very minor symptoms, and continue to encourage all Indianapolis residents to get their vaccine to reduce their risk of serious illness.”

