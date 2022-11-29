Martin University will pay you to get your vaccine or booster shots

INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University in Indianapolis will offer COVID-19 booster shots next week with a little added incentive.

In a partnership between Martin University, Light of the World Christian Church and IU Health, those who attend and receive a booster or vaccine will receive a $50 gift card as well.

“The fact recipients get a free booster or vaccine plus $50 is a win-win for everyone,” said Martin University President Sean Huddleston. “We care for our community and want this to be an encouragement to participate, help the community stay healthy, and receive $50 at a significant time of the year.”

The pop-up clinic will take place on Monday, Dec. 5, from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m., in the Martin University Gathertorium. This is located at 2186 N. Sherman Drive in Indianapolis.

Anyone receiving the booster or vaccine, which is free of charge, will receive a $50 gift card.

There will also be vaccinations available for children six months and older.

Those receiving vaccines should have received their initial vaccination at least two months ago and must bring their COVID vaccination card. The Pfizer bivalent booster is what will be administered.