Noblesville 4-H Fairgrounds vaccine clinic closing later this month

NOBLESVILLE — The Hamilton County Health Department says it is closing the COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the 4H Fairgrounds in Noblesville because "the demand for vaccinations has leveled off."

The clinic will close after Friday, Feb. 18.

The department says there are enough vaccine sites to fill the need and the clinic will move back to their office at 18030 Foundation Drive in Noblesville starting Monday, Feb. 23.

Appointments can still be made at www.ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.