Delphi church planning food, pet item drive in honor of Abby and Libby

DELPHI — As investigators continue to search for the killer of Abigail Williams and Liberty German, a local church is holding a donation drive in their memory.

The Remembering Abby and Libby Food Drive will take place on Feb. 12 and 13 from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. each day. Non-perishable food and pet items will be accepted at Delphi United Methodist Church, located at 1796 N US Highway 421.

All items will be taken to local food pantries and an animal shelter.

Libby and Abby went missing on February 13, 2017, after being dropped off to go for a hike and take some photos near the Monon High Bridge. Their bodies were found the following morning on a private piece of property, less than a mile from where they were last seen alive.

Almost five years later, no one has been arrested in connection to their deaths.

Anyone with information is asked to email abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or call 765-822-3535.