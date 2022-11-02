Delphi Investigation: Hearing set to determine whether records for arrest in murders will remain sealed

DELPHI — A hearing has been set to determine whether the public records for the man charged in the 2017 deaths of Liberty German and Abigail Williams should be unsealed prior to the trial.

According to court records, the hearing to unseal records for Richard Allen has been set for Nov. 22.

The notice of hearing was filed on Wednesday, 20 days before the hearing is to take place, and a public notice also posted on the wall inside the Carroll County Courthouse.

Allen, who has lived in the Delphi community for at least 16 years, has been charged with two counts of murder. Following his first hearing on Friday, Oct. 28, the documents in the case were sealed under court order.

WRTV has also filed a records request for all documents that would be publicly available in court against a defendant once charges have been formally filed.

According to ISP, Allen was taken into custody Wednesday, Oct. 26 by the Delphi Double Homicide Task Force and then transported to Carroll County Jail. He was later transported to White County Jail, where he's currently being held.

Carroll County Prosecutor Nicholas McLeland said that a preliminary plea of not guilty had been entered for Allen during his hearing on Oct. 28 and that he is being held without bond ahead of a March 20, 2023 trial.