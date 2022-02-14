Delphi Killings: Abby's mother puts heart into memorial park

DELPHI — The mother of Abby Williams is focused on life, love and her daughter’s legacy five years her murder.

In Delphi, a lot is happening on what was once an unsightly and unused field.

“The fantastic part is we’re still getting people calling saying, ‘What can I do to help? I have X and Y amount. I can do this. I can do that,” Anna Williams said.

Abby and her friend, Libby German, went missing on Feb. 13, 2017, while hiking near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi. Their bodies were found the next morning.

The Abby and Libby Memorial Park with its softball fields and amphitheater has blossomed into a place for playing and gatherings.

Anna Williams likes it all, but she finds comfort with the amphitheater.

“The amphitheater, the amphitheater that was my one thing that would be the coolest,” she said. “Give kids a place to play their music. She was constantly prancing around the house. Now she'd have a stage to do it. It's a beautiful place."

Abby and Libby both enjoyed the arts and athletics.

"I think if the girls had been there, physically with us, they would have a ball,” Anna Williams said.

While her energy is on the park, so is her endurance on coping with a police investigation in its fifth year.

"We still have faith in you and we thank them a whole lot for doing what they’re doing,” she said.

A reward of $325,000 is still offered for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Abby and Libby’s deaths. Police request any tips via email be sent to AbbyAndLibbyTip@cacoshrf.com.