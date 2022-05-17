Delphi killings update: Newly-revealed docs say crime scene was tampered with, bodies moved

DELPHI — New chilling details have emerged involving the Delphi deaths investigation.

Today a true-crime podcast released documents that shed new light on the unsolved crime.

The February 2017 killings of teens Abby Williams, 13, and Libby German, 14, in Delphi has drawn international attention.

Aine Cain and Kevin Greenlee, the people behind "The Murder Sheet" podcast, obtained court documents that provide information previously not made public.

"This is a case where people see Abby and Libby could have been my daughter, my sisters, that could have been me," said Cain.

We've known for years that the girls' bodies were found on the property of then 77-year-old Ronald Logan, who is dead. New details, per the podcast, indicate Logan asked a relative to lie about his whereabouts on the day of the murders,

Photos provided Liberty "Libby" German and Abigail "Abby" Williams

They also reveal that Logan's phone puts him near the Old Monon High bridge, and that Logan's former lover thought he was involved.

And the crime scene appears to have been tampered with by someone.

FBI Special Agent in Charge Herbert J. Stapleton said in a written statement, "The FBI has provided assistance to the Indiana State Police and the Carroll County Sheriff's Office in this investigation and will continue to help in any way we can to see justice done for Libby and Abby. Because this is a pending investigation, we do not have any details to share at this time."

"The bodies were staged. We don't know what that means. Disturbing details. it mentions it was a bloody brutal crime," Cain said.

Cain and Greenlee say they redacted the documents that could hurt the ongoing investigation.

"We can tell you we reached out to law enforcement yesterday. We had pretty serious and long discussions with them. They made the case that a couple of things the warrant that could harm the case if released, so we did take it out," Greenlee said.

Indiana State Police said last month that it was expanding its search for "anthony_shots" profiles, which was used from 2016 to 2017 on social media applications in connection with the murders. Authorities said they're looking for anyone with that profile name on the application called Yellow, also currently known as Yubo.

Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.