FBI removing some information from Delphi death investigation posters

DELPHI — The FBI has confirmed it's removing personal identifiers about the man who are wanted in the Delphi deaths investigation.

They're doing this at the request of Indiana State Police so the public will focus on the sketch, picture and voice recording.

This means the current height, weight and age of the men identified in the investigation are being removed from the current posters.

It's been more than five years since Abby Williams and Libby German were killed near the Old Monon High Bridge in February 2017.

Their deaths remain unsolved.

Last month, Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said he believes detectives will identify the person who killed the girls while he's still superintendent for the first time in an interview with WRTV.

"Three years, two years 11 months," Carter said in the interview. "It could be today. We continue to move in a positive direction."

Indiana State Police detectives are still asking for tips.

Photo Provided/Indiana State Police Indiana State Police shared this graphic seeking information on the homicide suspect who killed Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017 in Delphi.

Investigators would like any individual that communicated with, met, or attempted to meet the anthony_shots profile to contact law enforcement at abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com or 765-822-3535.

Detectives are asking for as much information as possible, including:

When you communicated with anthony_shots

How you communicated with the profile

What social media applications the account used

If anthony_shots attempted to meet you or obtain your address

Remember the following things when submitting a tip:

Be specific as possible to a description

Name and age if possible

A connection to Delphi and that person’s location or address at this time

Leaving information on how detectives can contact you for possible clarification of your tip is helpful but not required

Tips can remain anonymous.

Tip Information Contacts

e-Mail: abbyandlibbytip@cacoshrf.com

Tip Line: (844) 459-5786

Indiana State Police: (800) 382-7537

Carroll County Sheriff: (765) 564-2413

Delphi Murder Suspect Audio and Sketch

