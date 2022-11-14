Delphi murder suspect granted defense attorney by court

DELPHI — Richard Allen, the suspect currently jailed and accused of murdering Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams has been appointed an attorney.

According to court records, Andrew Joseph Baldwin, with Baldwin Perry & Kamish PC in Franklin, will represent Allen.

The law firm confirmed this with WRTV.

Less than a week ago, Allen requested a public defender in a letter to the court.

Allen wrote that he is "throw(ing) (himself) at the mercy of the court," adding, "I am begging to be provided with legal assistance in a public defender or whatever help is available."

The letter states that Allen indicated at an Oct. 28 initial hearing that he would hire private counsel. It adds, "However, at the time I had no clue how expensive it would be just to talk to someone."

It goes on to mention specifics about his and his wife's financial situation and fear for safety following his recent arrest.

Allen is scheduled to go on trial starting March 20, 2023.