Suspect in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German requests public defender

DELPHI — The man accused of murdering Delphi teens Libby German and Abby Williams has requested a public defender to represent him.

The request by Richard Allen was made Wednesday ahead of a Nov. 22 hearing, according to online court records.

It follows a motion filed Thursday by Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby requesting to transfer Allen from their custody to the custody of the Indiana Department of Corrections for "safekeeping", according to online court records.

Judge Benjamin A. Diener approved the order the same day, stating in his motion that the court finds Allen "is in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, or represents a substantial threat to the safety of others."

The order goes on to state:

"The public's blood lust for information, before it exists, is extremely dangerous. ALL PUBLIC SERVANTS administering this action do not feel safe and are not protected."

The order went on to state that the public's desire to learn about the case and access court records was "inherently disruptive" to court operations.

It is unclear when the transfer will take place or where Allen will be relocated to.

Within hours of approving and submitting the order for Allen's transfer, Diener recused himself from the case.

No information was provided as to why he submitted his recusal.

Allen was charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28 in connection with the 2017 deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Following Allen's initial court hearing on Friday, Diener had ordered all documents, including the probable cause affidavit, sealed in the case against him.

Allen is scheduled to go on trial starting March 20, 2023.