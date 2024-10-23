Delphi Murders Trial: Day 5 | Witness recounts seeing 'Bridge Guy'

DELPHI — Day 5 of the Delphi Murders trial included testimony from a witness who claims to have seen "Bridge Guy."

Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in 2017.

On Wednesday, the state called witness #19 Sarah Carbaugh to the stand. She gave fiery testimony that lasted around an hour.

Carbaugh, who often walked her dog said she was on the trail on Feb. 13, 2017, the day Abby and Libby were reported missing.

Carbaugh, who described herself as “local as you can get,” said she walked her dog on the trail daily.

She testified that around 4 p.m. that day, she saw a man covered in mud and blood walking alongside the road.

"I looked at him, but he did not make eye contact with me," Carbaugh said on the stand.

"I'm going to label him "Bridge Guy" because that's who I know him by," she added. Later, Carbaugh said she was at home when she was alerted to the AMBER Alert.

Carbaugh said she recognized the picture on the news as the man she saw on the road.

Carbaugh reported contacting the police three weeks later. She said she was traumatized by the murders. "My inaction was me overthinking and panicking. I was having a moment," she said.

Carbaugh came across an officer who was taking tips at a roadblock. She called it "A sign from God," to report what she saw.

During cross-examination, the defense questioned the integrity of Carbaugh's account, claiming she changed her story during police interviews more than once.

Forensic Pathologist, Dr. Roland Kohr., who performed the autopsies of the girls, also testified on Wednesday.

