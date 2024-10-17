Delphi Murders Trial: Defense withdraws request to visit crime scene, judge to hear motion on sketches

ALLEN COUNTY — On Thursday, jurors were officially sworn in for the Delphi Murders trial and Judge Gull tied up some loose ends in court.

The 12-person jury will decide the fate of Richard Allen, 52, who is charged with multiple counts of murder in the 2017 deaths of Abby Williams and Libby German near the Monon High Bridge.

Made up of eight women and four men, the jury includes a few with law enforcement backgrounds, a school counselor and some who have previously served on a jury. Two men and two women stand as alternate jurors.

The jury is now headed to Carroll County where they will be sequestered for the duration of the trial.

Also on Thursday, Judge Fran Gull heard a few outstanding motions.

Judge Gull granted one motion that would allow prison guards, inmates and other law enforcement to testify to Allen's alleged confessions while incarcerated. However, Gull ruled they won't be able to say whether or not they found the confessions truthful.

Another motion was withdrawn by the defense. It wasa request to take the jurors to the crime scene.

A motion by the prosecution to ban the use of two composite sketches during trial is still under advisement.

Opening statements are set for Friday morning in Carroll County.