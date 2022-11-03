Delphi: Prosecutors request to drop charges against man tied to 'anthony_shots' profiles

PERU — Prosecutors want to drop some of the charges against Kegan Kline, a man supposedly linked to social media profiles connected to the investigation of the murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German in Delphi.

A motion filed Wednesday asks that five counts of child pornography possession against Kline be dismissed on the basis that "there is insufficient evidence to prove said counts beyond a reasonable doubt at trial."

Kline is charged with a total of 30 counts, including child exploitation, possession of child pornography, obstruction of justice and others, all stemming from an investigation into the social media profile "anthony_shots", which is part of the larger Delphi murder investigation.

Officials have said that Kline used Instagram and Snapchat accounts with that username to communicate with the girls prior to their disappearance — but none of the charges against Kline tie him to either of their deaths.

Kline was arrested in August 2020.

Earlier this week, Indiana State Police named 50-year-old Richard Allen as the primary suspect in the girls' murders. His arrest came more than five years after the investigation began.

Allen has been charged with two counts of murder. He is being held without bond ahead of a jury trial scheduled for March 24, 2023.

Kline, on the other hand, is scheduled to appear before a jury on Jan. 19, 2023. He's being held on $265,000 bond.