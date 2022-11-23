'I'm just confused' Libby's grandmother says seeing Richard Allen for the first time in court was emotional

DELPHI — Seeing the man arrested in the murders of Libby and Abby for the first time came with emotions Becky Patty says she wasn't sure how to feel.

Richard Allen, 50, appeared before a special judge on Tuesday for a hearing to determine whether or not the probable cause documents filed against him in the case should be unsealed.

Special Judge Fran Gull said she would take the arguments made by the Carroll County prosecutor and defense attorneys under advisement. She plans to release a decision soon.

"Yesterday was a long, hard day and I'm glad it is finally over," Patty wrote in a post she shared on her Facebook page.

"When I walked into the courtroom and saw him for the first time - all of these emotions and thoughts were running through my mind at the same time and I didn't know how to feel," Patty's post continued.

She went on to talk about the judicial system and how the next phase of the trial will be the hardest knowing that Allen is

"If he is still innocent, how am I supposed to be mad, angry and hate this person? But then I remember - the police have evidence indicating he is guilty, so it is okay to be mad, angry and hate this person."

"What about Abby and Libby's rights? I feel like in all of this chaos, the focus on doing what is best for their rights and attaining justice are being trampled and forgotten," Patty wrote.

During Tuesday's hearing, Carroll County Prosecutor requested that the probable cause documents against Allen remain sealed, citing for the first time the possibility that there may be others involved in Libby and Abby's deaths.

He argued that the Delphi investigation, due to it's national and international attention, offers "extraordinary" circumstances and unsealing the documents not only puts the state and the public at "substantial risk", but the ongoing proceedings as well.

Allen's attorneys argued that the case against him was "flimsy", saying their client has nothing to hide so releasing the documents to the public would have no impact on their case.

"How can police hold public press conferences asking for the public to help and then turn around and say 'we don't want you to see these documents'," Bradley Rozzi said.

You can read Becky Patty's full Facebook post below.