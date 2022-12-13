Judge rules Richard Allen's defense's funding request hearings will be sealed

CARROLL COUNTY — The judge in the Delphi double murder case has granted a request by the defendant, Richard Allen, that all motions and hearings in regard to requests of public funds stay sealed.

Allen is currently charged with two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017.

Allen's attorneys requested more money for his case last week. It's not clear how much money is being requested or all of the reasons why, but the document mentions "expert fees and expenses."

Allen's legal counsel can now file written motions for funding without notifying the prosecutor.

In the order issued Monday, Special Judge Frances Gull said hearings on those motions will be closed to the public and prosecutor.

"The Clerk shall not permit any person, other than the Court and counsel for Defendant, to examine such motions, orders, and transcripts regarding such applications for the funds," the order reads. "These motions shall be segregated from the remainder of the file in the case."

Allen's jury trial is currently scheduled for March 24, 2023.