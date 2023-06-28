Judge unseals more than 100 documents related to Delphi Murders Trial

DELPHI — This afternoon, Special Judge Fran Gull, who is overseeing the Delphi Murders trial of Richard Allen, unsealed more than 100 documents relating to the case.

Allen is currently charged with murder in relation to the February 2017 deaths of Libby German and Abby Williams near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

During Allen's most recent hearing, Gull explained she would be unsealing documents to the public that were previously sealed. However, she did not explicitly say which documents and what for.

On Wednesday, Gull issued an order unsealing 118 documents. 19 documents remain under seal.

In those documents is Motion for leave of court to subpoena third-party records.

In that motion a further explanation into Allen's "admissions of guilt" is found.

The motion states:

"On April 3, 2023, Richard M Allen made a phone call to his wife Kathy Allen. In that phone call, Richard M Allen admits several times that he killed Abby and Libby. Investigators had the phone call transcribed and the transcription confirms that Richard M Allen admits that he committed the murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German. He admits several times within the phone call that he committed the offenses (sic) as charged. His wife, Kathy Allen, ends the phone call abruptly."

The document continues:

"Richard M Allen was wetting down and paperwork he had gotten from his attorneys and eating it, he was refusing to eat and refusing to sleep. He would go days of refusing to sleep. He further broke the tablet that he used for text messages and phone calls. He went from making up to two phone calls a day as of April 3, 2023 to not making any phone calls at all.”

