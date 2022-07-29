WATCH | How to beat inflation as you back to school shop

INDIANAPOLIS — The rush is on to get kids ready for the school year.

In many cases, that involves shopping for paper, pens, pencils, clothes and more.

This year, parents head to local stores and face significant inflation.

Experts say step one is to always begin your shopping inside your own home. You may be surprised what inventory you already have in your home.

The second step in saving money is to shop by comparison. Try looking online and at local stores for the best deals.

Do not wait until the last minute.

Watch the video above to see our reporter Kelsey Anderson was able to find better deals on a checklist for a local second grader.