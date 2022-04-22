Hazing allegations against IU Pi Kappa Alpha prompt investigation, official says

BLOOMINGTON — The IU Bloomington chapter of a fraternity has been placed on cease and desist pending an investigation into allegations of hazing, an official with the university says.

The allegations against Pi Kappa Alpha indicated possible behavior that "may cause harm to the members of the organization and/or the community," said IU spokesman Chuck Carney.

The chapter was placed on the status Thursday, Carney said.

Carney said that whenever an organization is placed on cease and desist, it is not allowed to host, attend, or participate in social events, recruitment activities, brother/sisterhood events, or philanthropy and service events.

It wasn't immediately clear how many members are believed to have been involved in the alleged hazing.

WRTV has reached out to representatives of Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity headquarters for comment. We are waiting to hear back.