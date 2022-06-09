Kurt Vonnegut Museum to donate 1,000 "Slaughterhouse-Five" copies after challenge in Florida schools

INDIANAPOLIS — The Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library is pushing back against a group's effort to restrict access to the author's novel "Slaughterhouse-Five" from a Florida school district.

Its solution? To donate up to 1,000 copies of the book to students there.

Julia Whitehead, the founder and CEO of the museum, wrote to the nonprofit Moms for Liberty in an open letter requesting a meeting to discuss the organization's challenge of the book at Brevard Public Schools in Brevard, Fla. The letter was shared to the museum's Twitter account Monday.

"You have misunderstood the meaning of the word 'liberty.' Removing someone else's privilege of reading a book is an act that is worthy of rebellion," Whitehead wrote in the letter. "But we don't actually have to rebel because these are our rights as Americans. We simply have to help the school officials and elected officials to understand that the Constitution is our law of the land."

.@Moms4Liberty successfully got Slaughterhouse-Five banned in a school district in Florida. So it goes.



In response, we are giving up to 1,000 free copies of Slaughterhouse-Five to students who have had it banned.



Read our CEO's message, in cooperation with @TheLewisBlack: pic.twitter.com/5yYGBG4iYX — Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library (@VonnegutLibrary) June 7, 2022

The tweet claims Vonnegut's novel has already been successfully banned at Brevard Public Schools and that Moms for Liberty has attempted to ban that book and others. WRTV has not been able to verify that claim.

The nonprofit group's website says it is "dedicated to fighting for the survival of America by unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of government" and "ready to fight those that stand in the way of liberty."

In a May 20 Facebook post, the group claims its efforts were not about banning books, but challenging their age appropriateness.

RELATED | Banned Books Week: Kurt Vonnegut Museum & Library focuses on civic engagement

"All we want is for content that violates child obscenity laws to be removed from SCHOOL libraries, and for the books that are not found to violate those laws to require some form of consent from parents that would provide more transparency as to the subjects contained within the text," the post states.

Ashley Hall, the chair of Moms for Liberty in Brevard, provided the following statement to WRTV:

"We are not banning books nor are we making any decisions on this matter. We are challenging some books found in BPS libraries for their age appropriateness for children. Some books we want removed completely because of their explicitly graphic sexual depictions both within the text and illustrations, and some books like Slaughterhouse 5 we want the district to draw a line on what age is appropriate for that book. It is currently available in some middle school libraries and 12 we believe is too young to have access to a book of that nature without parental knowledge or consent.

"We have no response to the letter. Individuals can do whatever they would like to do. We are following district procedures for book challenges just as any other person can and has done in the past. The ultimate decision will come down from the committees formed by the district."

This is not the first time the book has been the subject of banning.

In November 1973, copies of the book were burned at a school in North Dakota, according to the museum and History.com.

Earlier this bill, Indiana lawmakers debated Senate Bill 17, which would have opened the door to prosecution of public libraries and K-12 schools over materials or books considered harmful to minors. It did not receive a final vote.

RELATED | Critics say Indiana library bill could violate First Amendment

Whitehead's letter says any Bayside High School student or their parent may request a free copy of "Slaughterhouse-Five" by emailing info@vonnegutlibrary.org.

The letter also states the museum will continue to receive additional copies of the book and plans to work with its partners to "uphold our Constitutional rights."

WRTV has requested comment from Moms for Liberty and Brevard Public Schools.