Maconaquah Schools Superintendent resigns after arrest in suspected drunken driving crash

INDIANA — The Superintendent of Maconaquah School Corporation in Miami County has resigned after he was arrested on suspicion of driving intoxicated over Labor Day weekend in Fulton County.

James Callane resigned Sunday, the day after his arrest, according to a statement from the school district. The statement did specify the divulge the reason for Callane's resignation.

Callane was arrested by Fulton County Sheriff's deputies Saturday after they responded to a single-vehicle crash about 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of County roads 100 West and 850 South, south of the town of Fulton.

Fulton County Sheriff Christopher told WRTV that toxicology results were pending as of Wednesday.

It wasn't immediately clear exactly what the property damage charge stemmed from.

Fulton County Jail records show Callane was booked on preliminary charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated — endangerment and leaving the scene of a property damage crash. He was later released on his own recognizance.

As of Wednesday, online court records showed formal charges hadn't been filed against Callane.

Callane served for more than 20 years at Maconaquah schools, according to his biography page on the district's website.

After Callane's resignation, the school board appointed Director of Student Services Kelly McPike to serve as interim superintendent. She has served in administrative leadership roles for 14 years at Maconaquah schools, according to the district's statement.

The district said any questions about the transition should be directed toward Board President Robert Daine.