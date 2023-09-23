New Clark Pleasant swim safety policy proposed following student’s drowning death

WHITELAND — Clark Pleasant Community Schools is considering making changes to swimming safety policies after a student drowned at school earlier this year.

A new policy proposal was heard at a board meeting earlier this week. The proposal will be voted on during their October 24 meeting.

The new policy suggests all students should wear drowning detector headbands while swimming. It also says lifeguards or instructors will not be allowed to have their phones on the pool deck during class or while supervising students.

These changes come after Whiteland Community High School student Alaina Dildine, 15, drowned during her gym class in May. A seizure contributed to her death, which the coroner ruled an accident.

According to a timeline from the sheriff’s department, Dildine went unnoticed in the pool for 25 minutes. No criminal charges were filed.

