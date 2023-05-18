Whiteland Community High School students create memorial for student who drowned in PE class

WHITELAND — There was a growing memorial outside Whiteland Community High School on Wednesday — flowers, photos, kind words written in chalk on the sidewalk.

Many students are dealing with death and grief for the first time, after a 15-year-old girl drowned in a pool at the high school on Tuesday.

Evelyne Hamlin tells WRTV she was there in the water that morning.

“Sometimes I would look left, just to look at the water or whatever. Yesterday I didn’t. I didn’t look and sometimes I think maybe something could’ve changed if I had saw her or something. If I just looked to the left. I didn’t this time," Hamlin said.

The deceased student's name is Alaina.

Her family and friends describe her as a “sweet girl with a heart of gold.”

Hamlin remembers her as a friendly face.

“I can’t think of a time where she wasn’t nice to me. So I think I’ll always appreciate that and always remember that," she said.

Superintendent Dr. Patrick Spray held a press conference Wednesday to give remarks on Alaina's death.

“This young lady was such a beautiful human who loved her family, friends, her community, art, animals and band," Dr. Spray said.

The Clark Pleasant Community School Corporation released these few details about the drowning:

At around 11:45 a.m., Alaina was swimming laps in the pool with the rest of the students.

A lifeguard and instructor were present on the pool deck.

At some point, She went under the water near the bulkhead that divides the pool.

She was later removed from the water and despite school staff and emergency personnel's efforts, she died.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department is still gathering facts and information regarding the drowning.

“There’s an intentionality to an investigation. We wanna make sure we get all of the information and all of the facts so that we can get to the answers," Dr. Spray said.

The Johnson County Coroner says the official cause of death will take three weeks before it's released.

The family created a GoFundMe page called “Alaina’s Army” — according to the website, it’s for funeral and memorial expenses.

Their goal is to raise $10,000.