Noblesville HS Jazz Director named semifinals for Grammy Educator of the Year

NOBLESVILLE — A local teacher is up for a prestigious award this year in the world of music.

Noblesville High School jazz director Bethany Robinson has been named one of 25 semi-finalists for the 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award.

Robinson will now compete for the top spot, which includes a $10K honorarium and matching grant for Noblesville High School.

Robinson was previously a GRAMMY finalist for the 2022 award and a semifinalist for the 2023 award.

“I am so grateful to be included as a semifinalist for the 2024 GRAMMY Music Educator Award” shared Robinson. “I could not be more thankful to be surrounded by supportive students, families, community and administration who have encouraged me and shared in the joy as I’ve learned how to empower students through music education. I’m looking forward to this continued journey and appreciate all the support along the way.”

Robinson has taught at Noblesville Schools since 2005.

“Bethany has grown the NHS jazz program exponentially in her time at NHS and has led her students to national recognition for their accomplishments,” said Dr. Craig McCaffrey, principal at Noblesville High School.“ She is an outstanding educator, performer, leader, and advocate for music education. We’re proud of her ongoing accomplishments and are excited to celebrate her success.”

The GRAMMY Music Educator Award recognizes current educators who have made a significant and lasting contribution to the music education field and demonstrate a commitment to the broader cause of maintaining music education in the schools.

The top 10 finalists will be announced in December and the overall 2024 winner will be named early next year.