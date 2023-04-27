Purdue Day of Giving nets record $110.8 million

WEST LAFAYETTE — Purdue University held it's 10th Purdue Day of Giving on Wednesday, which resulted in a new record response - $110.8 million donated!

The annual event, a 24-hour online, social media-driven campaign saw a total of 27,855 gifts come in, shattering last year's results, according a release put out by the university. Since its launch in 2014, Purdue has raised more than $420 million for programs and all campuses, as well as Purdue Global. Every gift donated are directed to support the programs and initiatives specified by each donor.

“Excellence at scale relies on the support from many. Thank you all for your extraordinary support that made this Purdue Day of Giving a truly historic one, with the milestone results of $110.8 million that shattered our single-day fundraising record by a margin even larger than we ever anticipated,” said Purdue President Mung Chiang. “It is an honor to represent the Purdue University system and thank the generous alumni, students, families, colleagues and organizations across the globe. I was particularly privileged to have the ‘investiture run’ and host a ‘community cookout’ on such a meaningful day for our university.”

Day of Giving featured 28 hourly challenges and six #IGave challenges, along with 81 academic and nonacademic programs competing for cash prizes. The day also some many notable donations from individuals and alums, including the following:



Transformational gift from Thomas Howatt to support the Mitchell E. Daniels, Jr. School of Business.

$17 million from Jeannie and Jim Chaneyto support scholarships in the College of Pharmacy.

$10 million from William and Barbara Rakosnikin support of the School of Mechanical Engineering, the Department of Psychological Sciences and University Residences.

$1.2 million from Walter Gautschi, in memory of Erika Gautschi, for PhD student support in computational mathematics.

$250,000 from Willard Agri-Service to fund the renovation of the sixth-floor conference room in the Agricultural Economics Department.

$50,000 from Michelle Tucker and Darin Melnyk to support a scholarship endowment in the Brian Lamb School of Communication.

Major gift from Jennifer Crandall to support the Emerging Leaders Scholars program, a universitywide diversity initiative.

$10 from Ata Tamer, president of the Turkish Student Association, to support the organization.

Not to get to lost in all of the excitement, thanks to a leadership-level gift from Drew and Brittany Brees, 356 donors at three different giving levels to the new Tiller Tunnel initiative had their donation matched and will be publicly recognized on the wall at the entrance to this future enhancement of Ross-Ade Stadium, according to the release.

“Once again, Boilermakers have shown their Purdue pride by setting another record for dollars raised through a higher education day of giving,” said Matt Folk, president and CEO of the Purdue for Life Foundation and vice president of university advancement and alumni engagement for Purdue University. “The accomplishments of Purdue’s students, faculty and staff are only possible through the loyal support of our alumni, friends, fans and community members. Thank you to everyone who participated in Purdue Day of Giving, whether it was by making a gift or sharing your Purdue pride with others. Because of your generosity, Purdue is positioned to take its next giant leap.”

The day also featured many fun activities, including a 20-foot high stunt jump, inflatable corn maze, food trucks, and a relay race featuring students, faculty, staff, and of course, President Chiang.

To view the Purdue Day of Giving thank-you video as well as hourly-challenge and full-day-challenge winners, visit dayofgiving.purdue.edu.