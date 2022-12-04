Purdue University to require SAT, ACT scores for Fall 2024 incoming students

WEST LAFAYETTE — For the past two years, Purdue University has recommended, but not required, SAT and/or ACT test scores for incoming admitted students due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Purdue announced those scores will once again be required for admissions applications, beginning with students who apply for Fall 2024 admission.
Purdue accepts SAT or ACT scores and has no preference on which test is taken.
Purdue will begin accepting 2024 applications on Aug. 1, 2023.
TOP STORIES: Bullet links Richard Allen to Delphi murders | New push to name 17 unidentified victims of Indiana serial killer | Who is Herbert Baumeister? What we know about Indiana serial killer | IACS says 'animals will die' if they don't get fosters, adopters soon | Richard Allen charged in 2017 murders of Libby & Abby