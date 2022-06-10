Purdue's Mitch Daniels steps down, university names next president

WEST LAFAYETTE — Longtime Purdue University president Mitch Daniels is stepping down, and the school has named his future replacement.

Dr. Mung Chiang, Purdue University's John A. Edwardson Dean of Engineering and Executive Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, has been unanimously voted as the university's next president, according to the Purdue Board of Trustees.

Daniels has served since January 2013 and will be stepping down on Jan. 1, 2023.

Chiang has led the university to its highest rankings in the five years that he has been there, with growth at both the undergraduate and undergraduate levels. He has a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering and mathematics, a Master of science, and a Doctorate in electrical engineering from Stanford University, according to a news release from Purdue.

According to Purdue, Chiang came from Princeton University where he was Arthur LeGrand Professor of Electrical Engineering.

Board of Trustees Chairman Michael Berghoff said in a written statement, “Mung is the ideal choice to lead Purdue into its next ‘giant leap.’ The board could not be more confident in this selection, as we have had the opportunity to observe his performance across a broad range of duties for five years."

Chiang will transition his duties as dean and continue his strategic initiatives assignment.

“The amazing success of the Daniels' Decade must continue. While my family and I are blessed with the pride of gold and black, I'm also humbled by a daunting task: ensure the continuity of today's momentum into the next giant leaps. I've had the privilege to be a part of the Purdue team in the past five years, and there's much more that I need to keep learning, like a student, from each of you. In the next seven months and beyond, my responsibilities start with listening, to students, faculty, staff, alumni, neighbors, and state, national and global partners, friends and families of Purdue.” Chiang said in a statement.