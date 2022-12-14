East Chicago poet heading home for holidays after heart transplant

INDIANAPOLIS — He is heading home for the holidays. Omarr Gadling will soon be discharged from Riley Hospital for Children after nearly 400 days in the hospital waiting for a heart transplant.
WRTV first introduced you to the East Chicago native over Thanksgiving. At the time, he was inpatient waiting for a heart and spending his second holiday in the hospital. The award-winning poet was born with a congenital heart condition.
On December 3, he got the call a heart was ready and early next week he will be on his way home.
