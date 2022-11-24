Watch Now
Poet continues wait for a new heart at Riley Hospital

Omarr Gadling is waiting on a heart transplant
Posted at 3:05 PM, Nov 24, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Omarr Gadling says every day, not just Thursday, is a day of Thanksgiving.

"When you see the nurses and the techs and the other patients in this hospital, it causes you to be thankful for what you have," Gadling said.

The award-winning poet has spent the past two Thanksgivings at Riley Hospital for Children waiting on a heart transplant. He was born with a congenital heart condition.

He spends his days performing poetry on Facebook Live and doing Tai Chi along with other activities.

"I'm away from my family ... my motto is always stay busy and don't worry about what you can't control. Keep yourself occupied and just take it one day at a time," Gadling said.

Riley Children's Health shared a video of one of the poems.

"It's a form of expression for me, a form of release. It's like therapy to me; it's like my special gift and talent that God blessed me with," Gadling said. "I just do poetry to inspire and encourage people that may be going through challenges in their lives. It's just a blessing to have a gift."

The East Chicago native was recently surprised with the National Spoken Word Award for Overcomer of the Year.

To learn more about becoming an organ donor, visit the Indiana Donor Network.

