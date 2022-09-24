IUPUI volleyball signs 7-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — The IUPUI Jaguars volleyball team gained a unique new player Friday when they “signed” 7-year-old Zoe White.

Zoe, a patient at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent, joined the volleyball team as an honorary member. She receives treatment at the hospital for Type 1 diabetes – which she was diagnosed with at age five.

With the help of Team Impact, an organization that matches children with a chronic ailment with collegiate sports teams, Zoe joined the Jaguars.

Zoe, joined by volleyball head coach Lindsay Froehlich, senior associate athletic director Renia Edwards, and several Jaguar athletes signed with the team Friday.

She will participate in a full range of team activities both on and off the court throughout the next two years, including attending practices and games as her schedule permits.

She will also be provided with an IUPUI volleyball uniform and participate in team-building activities.

Team Impact says its goal is to tackle the emotional and social issues that stem from serious and chronic illnesses and allow children to develop relationships and skills that help them complete the full circle of healing.