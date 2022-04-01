Watch
Indianapolis News and Headlines

Actions

Hamilton County Invasives Partnership takes new approach to 'bucket challenge'

Hamilton County Invasives Partnership bucket challenge
Photo provided
The Hamilton County Invasives Partnerships bucket challenge promotes a healthier ecosystem in Hamilton County.
Hamilton County Invasives Partnership bucket challenge
Posted at 9:35 AM, Apr 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-01 09:35:38-04

NOBLESVILLE — With Hamilton County Invasive Species Awareness Week approaching (April 16-23), the Hamilton County Invasive Partnership has announced a ‘bucket challenge’.

This challenge, quite different from the bucket challenge that swept the internet in 2014 for ALS Awareness, calls for Hamilton County residents to fill a bucket with removed invasives to encourage stronger invasive species management in the county.

Participants are asked to fill their buckets and post pictures to social media with the hashtag #invasivesbucketchallenge for a chance to win prizes. A bucket from HIP can be picked up from the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District at 1717 Pleasant St., Noblesville, IN 46060.

Invasive species are non-native and cause harm to the environment, human health and the economy.

A list of invasives in Indiana can be found here.

TOP STORIES: 'I'm truly devastated': Mother of recovering infant recalls attack by child's grandfather | Missing Lebanon woman found dead, husband preliminarily charged with murder | Another person accuses Indianapolis dealership of odometer fraud | Boone County commissioners confirm mystery development, but state provides no details | Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CHECK IN WITH FRANCISCAN HEALTH