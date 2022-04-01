Hamilton County Invasives Partnership takes new approach to 'bucket challenge'

NOBLESVILLE — With Hamilton County Invasive Species Awareness Week approaching (April 16-23), the Hamilton County Invasive Partnership has announced a ‘bucket challenge’.

This challenge, quite different from the bucket challenge that swept the internet in 2014 for ALS Awareness, calls for Hamilton County residents to fill a bucket with removed invasives to encourage stronger invasive species management in the county.

Participants are asked to fill their buckets and post pictures to social media with the hashtag #invasivesbucketchallenge for a chance to win prizes. A bucket from HIP can be picked up from the Hamilton County Soil and Water Conservation District at 1717 Pleasant St., Noblesville, IN 46060.

Invasive species are non-native and cause harm to the environment, human health and the economy.

A list of invasives in Indiana can be found here.