Comcast adding 300 virtual positions

INDIANAPOLIS — Comcast is looking to grow its central division, which includes Indiana, by adding 300 jobs.

The company is looking to add 300 virtual inbound sales representatives. Among these positions include 50 bilingual representatives (Spanish and English).

The positions come with competitive pay and benefits that start on the first day of employment, including insurance, free Xfinity services for employees who live in serviceable areas, a 401K match and an employee stock purchase program.

Those interested can find out more and apply online at jobs.comcast.com.