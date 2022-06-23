Fastenal, City of Indianapolis hosting job & resource fair Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is joining Fastenal and community partners for a job and resource fair Saturday.

Fastenal, a company that distributes construction and manufacturing supplies, is looking for employees at all skill levels for part and full time positions across a variety of shifts.

Fastenal does not preclude individuals with criminal histories from applying and also provides support services for those re-entering society.

"We are more concerned with what skill set you bring to us as an organization and the direction that you would like to take. We're more concerned with where you are than where you're coming from," Robert Stewart with Fastenal said. "Our hiring process strictly focuses on your skill set, your career goals and where you would best fit with us."

The City's Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) reentry division is bringing the event for its second year.

"If you're seeking opportunity, if you're seeking employment and for some reason there's something from your past that has been getting in your way, we are here," reentry director Winta Gebremichael said. "Whatever it is that you want for your future, you can have — just seek what's out there."

The community resource day and job fair will take place on Saturday, June 25 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 5851 Guion Rd. Indianapolis, IN 46254.