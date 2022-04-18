Hiring event for airport security positions being held at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Looking to get a foot in the door in the airport security field?

If so, the Indianapolis International Airport has an event coming up later this week that might interest you.

This Friday and Saturday, the airport is hosting a hiring fair for Transportation Security Officers. Attendees can learn about what's involved in the position and will have the chance to complete parts of the hiring process on-site.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days at the Crowne Plaza Indianapolis Airport Hotel, located at 2501 S. High School Rd.

The starting rate for the position is $18.76 per hour, with opportunities for a raise available after six months.

TSA is offering a sign-on bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible new hires that onboard through Sept. 30. Of that bonus, $500 will be offered after onboarding and the remaining $500 will come after one year of service.

Information on benefits — including paid leave, health care plans, and 401k coverage — will be provided at the event.

Attendees must bring two valid forms of state or federal identification and wear a mask at the event.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a U.S. citizen or national and must have a high school diploma, GED, or security experience equivalent. No previous security experience is required.

Anyone interested in attending can register online. For more information, visit the TSA's website.