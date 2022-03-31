Hiring Hoosiers: Hundreds of work opportunities highlighted at Boone County career fair

BOONE COUNTY — Looking for work in Boone County? You're in luck.

An in-person career fair is being held in early April that will highlight more than 800 career and summer job openings exclusively in the area.

Company representatives will be there to showcase their company, share information on available jobs, and in some cases, conduct on-site interviews.

They're looking to hire full-time, part-time, seasonal and temporary positions in industries including assembly line, concrete finishers, delivery services, conveyance, machine operators and maintenance, general help, merchandising, warehouse associates, welders, and more.

Employers slated to attend include — but aren't limited to — Amazon, Arby's, Aurora Parts & Accessories, LLC, Boone County Highway Department, FedEx Ground, Lebanon Milky Way, Metal Technology of Indiana, RL Turner Construction, Reynolds Farm Equipment, Schafer Power Coating, United States Cold Storage and YMCA of Greater Indianapolis.

The event is hosted by the Boone County Economic Development Corporation. It will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. on April 7 at Witham Pavilion at the Boone County Fairgrounds, 1300 E. 100 S., Lebanon.

Pre-registration isn't required.

A full list of details, including tips on how to prepare, is available on the EDC's website.