Hiring Hoosiers: Indiana State Police looking for Capitol police officers

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police force is looking for new officers to patrol landmarks and monuments around downtown Indianapolis.

Applications are open for the ISP Capitol Police Section. Capitol police patrol government facilities such as the Indiana World War memorial, the Indiana Statehouse, and White River State Park.

The starting annual salary is around $46,863.

Here are the basic eligibility requirements and consideration factors for a Capitol police officer:

Must be a United States citizen.

Must be at least 21 years of age when appointed as a police employee. (Graduation date is Dec. 9, 2022)

Must meet a minimum vision standard (corrected or uncorrected) of 20/50 acuity in each eye and 20/50 distant binocular acuity in both eyes.

Must possess a valid driver's license to operate an automobile.

Must be a high school graduate as evidenced by a diploma or general equivalency diploma (GED).

"Well generally as someone looking to go into this career there is some characteristics and most people who go into a career as law enforcement. They look to serve the community. So, we're looking for those kinds of people who are interested to get out there and serve their community and assist the people and their day-to-day needs," said ISP Sgt. Scott Keegan.

Sgt. Keegan said state police are focusing on college campuses for recruitment. He said historically people who apply for capitol police usually move on to become an Indiana state trooper.

To apply, visit ISP's website. Applications are open until 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.