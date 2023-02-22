Holiday World hosting 2 virtual hiring events to fill 2,200 positions

SANTA CLAUS — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari plans to fill over 2,200 positions for the 2023 season. The park will be hosting two virtual hiring events Feb. 24 and 25.

During the virtual hiring events, candidates will have 15-minute phone interviews with park management.

“We offer flexible scheduling, and our Team Members are active members of their communities and schools,” Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari President and CEO, Matt Eckert, said. “We keep the interview process simple to match that, and we even visit nearby cities where we offer transportation, such as Evansville and Owensboro, to interview and onboard Team Members.”

Holiday World offers several job perks for team members including a personal season pass, 50% off food, 20% off merchandise, employee parties with exclusive ride time and more.

Individuals must be at least 14 years old to apply. Many positions fill early, so those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible.