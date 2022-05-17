Indy DPW hiring for dozens of positions

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Department of Public Works has openings for dozens of positions across all of its divisions, and they're hosting a job fair Wednesday.

As of May 5, DPW had around 100 open positions. Another 23 newly created positions will be in July.

Each position pays a minimum of $21 per hour. Open positions include working on street operations, traffic operations, solid waste and fleet services teams.

Several, but not all, of the jobs require a CDL license. Preferred candidates are Marion County residents, but that is not a requirement.

The event is Wednesday, May 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Burrello Family Center at Garfield Park (2345 Pagoda Drive).

Attendees are encouraged to bring a valid driver’s license and GED/diploma, as staff will be available to assist with on-site interviews.

For more information on Indy DPW and available jobs, click here.