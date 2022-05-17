IU Health hosting Tuesday job fair at east side community center

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana University Health looks to fill job positions, they want to make it easier for the community to learn about opportunities within their healthcare system.

A job fair is being held on Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the John H. Boner Community Center, located at 2236 E 10th Street.

Patient Care, Environmental Specialists and Food & Nutrition Service positions are open and no prior experience in healthcare or those fields is necessary.

Bret Pogemiller with IU Health says he company wants to make the job fair accessible and knows coming to the hospital for an interview can be intimidating.

"If we can go to where people already are and make that interview and onboarding process as quick and easy as we could possibly make it, then we have a better chance of getting people started sooner and off on a career opportunity that they feel like they can make a meaningful impact in," Pogemiller said.

In addition to the job fair, free basic health screenings and vaccines will be given at the event.

For more information on IU Health career opportunities, click here.