Watch
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesHiring Hoosiers

Actions

IU Health hosting Tuesday job fair at east side community center

IU CAREER FAIR.png
Provided Graphic/IU Health
IU CAREER FAIR.png
Posted at 8:49 PM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 20:49:19-04

INDIANAPOLIS — As Indiana University Health looks to fill job positions, they want to make it easier for the community to learn about opportunities within their healthcare system.

A job fair is being held on Tuesday, May 17 from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. at the John H. Boner Community Center, located at 2236 E 10th Street.

Patient Care, Environmental Specialists and Food & Nutrition Service positions are open and no prior experience in healthcare or those fields is necessary.

Bret Pogemiller with IU Health says he company wants to make the job fair accessible and knows coming to the hospital for an interview can be intimidating.

"If we can go to where people already are and make that interview and onboarding process as quick and easy as we could possibly make it, then we have a better chance of getting people started sooner and off on a career opportunity that they feel like they can make a meaningful impact in," Pogemiller said.

In addition to the job fair, free basic health screenings and vaccines will be given at the event.

For more information on IU Health career opportunities, click here.

TOP STORIES: Indiana DNR captain comments on illegal joy ride on I-465 in Indianapolis | Gun pulled on teen during alleged road rage incident on Indy's south side | 'Tis the season for large morels in Indiana | Fogle co-conspirators Taylor and Baldwin sentenced for producing child sexual abuse material | Boone County tenants being forced out by investment group

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Hiring-Hoosiers-Header-Image-600x400_00000.jpg

What is Hiring Hoosiers?

Hiring Hoosiers Job Board

Contact Hiring Hoosiers
If you have story ideas or would like to learn more about Hiring Hoosiers, contact us via email at hiringhoosiers@wrtv.com.